Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Welspun Living Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, 360 ONE WAM Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 January 2025.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd witnessed volume of 61.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.475.00. Volumes stood at 77578 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd recorded volume of 186.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.152.20. Volumes stood at 14.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 40.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.25 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.87% to Rs.282.80. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

360 ONE WAM Ltd witnessed volume of 27.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.1,178.30. Volumes stood at 4.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd recorded volume of 25.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.18% to Rs.1,586.20. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

