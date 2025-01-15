Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of factory unit at Ambernath

Kilburn Engineering has completed the transfer of factory unit situated at Plot No. B/78/1, M.I.D.C, Anand Nagar, Additional Ambernath Industrial Area, Ambernath (East) - 421 506, Thane, Maharashtra along with certain identified assets in the Factory Unit, including, Plant, Machinery, Office Building, Work Area/Shed, Amenities and Equipment(s) in accordance with binding term sheet dated 12 July 2024 and the ownership of the said unit was transferred to the Company, on 14 January 2025.

