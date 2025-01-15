Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of factory unit at Ambernath

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Kilburn Engineering has completed the transfer of factory unit situated at Plot No. B/78/1, M.I.D.C, Anand Nagar, Additional Ambernath Industrial Area, Ambernath (East) - 421 506, Thane, Maharashtra along with certain identified assets in the Factory Unit, including, Plant, Machinery, Office Building, Work Area/Shed, Amenities and Equipment(s) in accordance with binding term sheet dated 12 July 2024 and the ownership of the said unit was transferred to the Company, on 14 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

