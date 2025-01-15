Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fusebox Games to collaborate with Banijay Rights

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
To develop and launch Bigg Boss Interactive Fiction Game in 2025

Nazara Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Fusebox Games, will collaborate with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, to develop and launch the first-ever Bigg Boss Interactive Fiction Game.

This exclusive partnership brings India's most iconic reality TV show, Bigg Boss, into the interactive gaming world, offering fans an immersive and personalized experience like never before. In addition, Fusebox Games is simultaneously working on the Big Brother Interactive Fiction Game, based on the globally celebrated reality TV format, set to launch in 2025. These projects mark a significant milestone in Fusebox's journey to bring two of the world's most popular reality formats into the gaming universe.

The Bigg Boss Interactive Fiction Game, also slated for release in 2025, will allow players to step into the Bigg Boss house, create their avatars, and navigate dynamic narratives inspired by the show's most memorable moments. The game will feature live in-game events synchronized with the TV series, branching storylines, and localized narratives in Hindi and regional Indian languages, ensuring inclusivity for India's diverse audience.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

