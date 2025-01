India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 7450 equity shares under ESOP on 15 January 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 538,607,945 consisting of 107,721,589 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 538,645,195 consisting of 107,729,039 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.

