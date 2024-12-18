Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Akzo Nobel India Ltd clocked volume of 15080 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1224 shares

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 December 2024.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd clocked volume of 15080 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1224 shares. The stock gained 5.35% to Rs.3,659.90. Volumes stood at 513 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd recorded volume of 18206 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2816 shares. The stock gained 3.57% to Rs.649.00. Volumes stood at 5534 shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd registered volume of 84073 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13798 shares. The stock rose 0.79% to Rs.1,830.55. Volumes stood at 68119 shares in the last session.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd notched up volume of 81858 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18444 shares. The stock slipped 2.65% to Rs.1,402.30. Volumes stood at 54808 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

EID Parry (India) Ltd saw volume of 69657 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24305 shares. The stock increased 6.31% to Rs.985.00. Volumes stood at 31134 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News