Volumes soar at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
BASF India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 December 2024.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16698 shares. The stock gained 0.48% to Rs.6,124.75. Volumes stood at 31331 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd notched up volume of 10277 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2582 shares. The stock rose 6.96% to Rs.5,840.30. Volumes stood at 2939 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 68013 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18189 shares. The stock rose 6.51% to Rs.805.00. Volumes stood at 14058 shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 12370 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4688 shares. The stock rose 2.04% to Rs.1,328.00. Volumes stood at 11392 shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.24% to Rs.483.10. Volumes stood at 45318 shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

