Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10754 shares

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 January 2026.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 5.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 53.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10754 shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.1,175.00. Volumes stood at 13339 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 4.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14831 shares. The stock rose 2.07% to Rs.518.10. Volumes stood at 6978 shares in the last session.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd witnessed volume of 14.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50757 shares. The stock increased 1.29% to Rs.406.75. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd registered volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23486 shares. The stock rose 1.79% to Rs.1,774.30. Volumes stood at 9677 shares in the last session.

Craftsman Automation Ltd registered volume of 21129 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2598 shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.7,348.45. Volumes stood at 2893 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One 97 Communications reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls deferred to February 7

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

India's path to becoming an advanced economy relies on converting structural strengths into sustained productivity gains: IMF

ITC gains after recording PAT of Rs 4935 crore in Q3; board OKs dividend of Rs 6.50/share

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story