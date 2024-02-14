Volumes soar at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd counter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 70.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.90 lakh shares

Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 70.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.89% to Rs.595.30. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd notched up volume of 9.94 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.15% to Rs.535.75. Volumes stood at 10.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd recorded volume of 3373 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock gained 1.26% to Rs.26,936.00. Volumes stood at 1713 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd witnessed volume of 75334 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37323 shares. The stock increased 9.25% to Rs.670.00. Volumes stood at 74866 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 78100 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40076 shares. The stock slipped 1.12% to Rs.555.10. Volumes stood at 24421 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News