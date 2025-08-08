Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 August 2025.
Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.92% to Rs.1,868.10. Volumes stood at 54726 shares in the last session.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 16.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47854 shares. The stock lost 3.88% to Rs.714.80. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd registered volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4673 shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.1,176.00. Volumes stood at 8262 shares in the last session.
Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11592 shares. The stock increased 2.89% to Rs.3,786.00. Volumes stood at 14693 shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81393 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.211.75. Volumes stood at 74262 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app