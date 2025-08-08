Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Aug 08 2025
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 August 2025.

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.92% to Rs.1,868.10. Volumes stood at 54726 shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 16.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47854 shares. The stock lost 3.88% to Rs.714.80. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd registered volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4673 shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.1,176.00. Volumes stood at 8262 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11592 shares. The stock increased 2.89% to Rs.3,786.00. Volumes stood at 14693 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81393 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.211.75. Volumes stood at 74262 shares in the last session.

Aug 08 2025

