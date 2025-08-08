CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 52,000 equity shares under ESOP on 08 August 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,91,02,858 to Rs. 3,14,92,06,858 comprising of 1,57,46,03,429 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News