Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 52,000 equity shares under ESOP on 08 August 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,91,02,858 to Rs. 3,14,92,06,858 comprising of 1,57,46,03,429 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story