GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

General Insurance Corporation of India rose 3.06% to Rs 389.50 after the reinsurer posted a strong improvement in quarterly earnings for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Consolidated net profit surged 80.67% year-on-year to Rs 2,530.59 crore, aided by higher investment income and a sharp reduction in underwriting losses. Profit before tax jumped 78.75% to Rs 2,663.67 crore, while net investment income grew 20.10% to Rs 3,349.37 crore.

The quarter also reflected a change in accounting practice, with GIC now creating a Catastrophe Reserve on a quarterly basis instead of annually. For the June quarter, the reserve stood at Rs 143.47 crore.

Underwriting losses narrowed significantly to Rs 526.89 crore from Rs 1,242.10 crore a year ago, helped by lower commission and management expenses. Net commission expenses fell 14.63% to Rs 1,879.52 crore, while management expenses dropped 21.90% to Rs 82.01 crore. Earned premium rose 11.65% to Rs 11,273.88 crore, even as gross premium slipped marginally by 1.37% YoY to Rs 12,417.16 in Q1 FY26. The incurred claims ratio improved to 86.84% from 89.17% in the previous years quarter, reflecting better claims management. Other income jumped 64.89%, while share of profit from associate companies increased 28.30%. However, premium deficiency expenses rose sharply to Rs 50.90 crore from Rs 11.23 crore.