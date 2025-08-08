Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

General Insurance Corporation of India rose 3.06% to Rs 389.50 after the reinsurer posted a strong improvement in quarterly earnings for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Consolidated net profit surged 80.67% year-on-year to Rs 2,530.59 crore, aided by higher investment income and a sharp reduction in underwriting losses. Profit before tax jumped 78.75% to Rs 2,663.67 crore, while net investment income grew 20.10% to Rs 3,349.37 crore.

The quarter also reflected a change in accounting practice, with GIC now creating a Catastrophe Reserve on a quarterly basis instead of annually. For the June quarter, the reserve stood at Rs 143.47 crore.

Underwriting losses narrowed significantly to Rs 526.89 crore from Rs 1,242.10 crore a year ago, helped by lower commission and management expenses. Net commission expenses fell 14.63% to Rs 1,879.52 crore, while management expenses dropped 21.90% to Rs 82.01 crore.

Earned premium rose 11.65% to Rs 11,273.88 crore, even as gross premium slipped marginally by 1.37% YoY to Rs 12,417.16 in Q1 FY26. The incurred claims ratio improved to 86.84% from 89.17% in the previous years quarter, reflecting better claims management.

Other income jumped 64.89%, while share of profit from associate companies increased 28.30%. However, premium deficiency expenses rose sharply to Rs 50.90 crore from Rs 11.23 crore.

The groups net worth (excluding fair value change account) stood at Rs 50,045.83 crore in Q1 FY26, up 18.69% from Rs 42,164.61 crore in Q1 FY25.

GIC Re is the largest reinsurer in Indias domestic reinsurance market, leading most treaty programmes and facultative placements. Its group includes subsidiaries GIC Re South Africa, GIC Re Corporate Member, London, and GIC Perestrakhovanie LLC, Moscow, along with associate companies GIC Re Bhutan, India International Insurance (Singapore), and Agriculture Insurance Company of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

JSW Steel records 19% jump in crude steel production in July

Cartrade spurts as Q1 PAT climbs 106% YoY to Rs 47 cr

PFC Q1 PAT grows 24% YoY to Rs 6,866 crore

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 181 cr

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story