Talbros Automotive tanks after Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) tumbled 4.97% to Rs 266 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.79% to Rs 22.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 26.68 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a 7.17% increase in net profit and a 1.17% rise in revenue.

Profit before tax rose by 5.75% to Rs 27.94 crore, compared to Rs 26.42 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 34.8 crore, showing a 1% YoY increase. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 16.5% in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, the exports contributed 15% of Gaskets Revenue, 59% of Forgings Revenue, 20% of Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, 5% of Talbros Marugo Rubber. Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, TACL said, This quarters performance underscores the robustness of our diversified business model. While the Forgings business witnessed a slight decline, our MTCS and TMR JVs recorded strong double-digit EBITDA growth of 30% and 26% respectively. These gains reflect our strategic focus on value-added products. Exports contributed 28% of our total revenues, reinforcing our strong global presence. In this quarter, we have secured orders worth around Rs 580 crores, and we remain on track to add more in FY26. With a clear focus on moving from order acquisition to execution, we are strategically positioned to convert these order wins into continuous revenue streams.

We continue to diversify across end-markets and geographies. Our consistent share from exports and OEMs, coupled with aftermarket stability, helps us remain hedged against cyclical downturns. Looking ahead, TACL remains committed to its strategic roadmapdeepening OEM relationships, expanding the EV pipeline, and enhancing margins through product mix optimization and cost discipline. Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships for passenger cars.