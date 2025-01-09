Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Bosch Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bosch Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 9327 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 389 shares

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, SRF Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 January 2025.

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 9327 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 389 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.33,165.70. Volumes stood at 253 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd clocked volume of 45645 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2542 shares. The stock gained 10.33% to Rs.3,850.00. Volumes stood at 3677 shares in the last session.

Kama Holdings Ltd registered volume of 21851 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3250 shares. The stock rose 8.41% to Rs.2,673.90. Volumes stood at 2499 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd saw volume of 85593 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17744 shares. The stock increased 12.08% to Rs.2,635.00. Volumes stood at 12579 shares in the last session.

Also Read

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith to lead Australia in Pat Cummins' absence

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, falls 400 pts to 77,718; financials, metals weigh

Spanish government allows Dani Olmo to continue playing for Barcelona

Smallcap stock jumps 13%, hits new high as board considers stock split

Stock broker fined Rs 9 lakh by Sebi for 1,103 dependent children accounts

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd notched up volume of 8457 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2015 shares. The stock rose 2.86% to Rs.3,951.30. Volumes stood at 4010 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi issues guideline for research analysts, investment advisers

Ajmera Realty collections climb 10% YoY in Q3 FY25

Hindalco Inds rises after subsidiary, Novelis plans to raise $750 mln

Borosil Renewables hits the roof after announcing 50% capacity expansion plan

BHEL commissions hydroelectric project in Bhutan

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story