Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 28782 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2342 shares

Bajaj Auto Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 28782 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2342 shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.4,922.50. Volumes stood at 2333 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded volume of 63661 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8439 shares. The stock lost 10.43% to Rs.10,405.50. Volumes stood at 11773 shares in the last session.