India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rain stops play in Bengaluru; IND 13/3
LiveNew Update

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rain stops play in Bengaluru; IND 13/3

IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma decides to bat first under overcast conditions in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz replaces Gill while Kuldeep comes in for Akash Deep

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit-Kohli fail to make a mark

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 13/3 after 12.4 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 13/3 after 12 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 12/3 after 11 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 11/3 after 10 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sarfaraz out on a duck as well!

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/2 after 9 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kohli out for a duck!

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/1 after 8 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/1 after 7 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma departs cheaply!

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/0 after 6 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 7/0 after 5 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 7/0 after 4 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 6/0 after 3 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 2/0 after 2 overs

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 0/0 after 1 over

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES - India's Playing 11

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES - New Zealand's Playing 11

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Three pacers in Kiwis' line-up

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Changes in India's XI

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ TOSS UPDATES: India batting first

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ TOSS UPDATES

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss at 8:45 AM

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Both teams arrive at stadium

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Significant improvement in Bengaluru weather

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Overcast conditions in Bengaluru

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE : Bengaluru weather LIVE UPDATES

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES - Will ground be ready for Day 2 play?

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit-Kohli fail to make a mark

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make their mark in Bengaluru as the seamers took full advantage of the conditions and sent the duo back to the pavilion cheaply. While Rohit completely misjudged the incoming delivery, Kohli fell to an unlucky dismissal on the day.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 13/3 after 12.4 overs

Play stopped due to rain as the players go back into the dressing room

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 13/3 after 12 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 0; IND 13/3 after 12 overs; Pant 3 (7) Jaiswal 8 (37); Henry continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Pant tries to pull one towards fine leg as the ball lands safely. Just a single.
 
Ball 4 - Pant blocks one towards square. No run.
 
Ball 3 - Henry continuing with outswingers for now as another one is left by Pant
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Pant leaves an outswinger.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 12/3 after 11 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 12/3 after 11 overs; Pant 2 (2) Jaiswal 8 (36); O'Rourke into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Henry with another maiden over to end his 2nd of the day.
 
Ball 5 - Another outswinger left by Jaiswal.
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Jaiswal not in a rush as he blocks another length ball.
 
Ball 2 - Another full length delivery blocked by the opener.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal with another leave.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 11/3 after 10 overs

Over Summary 1 0 0 W 0 1; IND 11/3 after 10 overs; Pant 2 (2) Jaiswal 8 (30); Henry into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Pant hits one through fine leg for a single.
 
Ball 5 - Pant beaten by an outswinger.
 
Ball 4 - Sarfaraz goes for a duck as Conway takes a brilliant catch
 
Ball 3 - Sarfaraz takes a quick single
 
Ball 2 - Sarfaraz leaves the first ball
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal with a single

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sarfaraz out on a duck as well!

Sarfaraz also loses his wicket on a duck as Devon Conway takes a diving catch close to the batter.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/2 after 9 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 W; IND 9/2 after 9 overs; Kohli 0 (9)  Jaiswal 7 (29); O'Rourke comes into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Kohli departs for a duck
 
Ball 5 - Kohli hits it towards square but straight to the fielder. No run.
 
Ball 4 - Outswinger goes untouched this time.
 
Ball 3 - Another good leave on an inswinger by the batter.
 
Ball 2 - Kohli with a block. Yet to get off the mark.
 
Ball 1 - Kohli leaves the first ball

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kohli out for a duck!

Virat Kohli goes for a duck as the ball knicks straight to the slips.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/1 after 8 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 9/1 after 8 overs; Kohli 0 (3)  Jaiswal 7 (29); Henry continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Another leave by jaiswal to end the maiden over.
 
Ball 5 - A yorker by Henry scrolls pas the stumps after a block by the opener.
 
Ball 4 - Another shout for NZ as the ball semmed to knick oast jaiswal to the keeper. No signal from the umpire though.
 
Ball 3 - A ball towards off stump blocked by Jaiswal.
 
Ball 2 - Another ball to the body to Jaiswal as Henry maintains his line and length.
 
Ball 1 - Jaiswal survives as the ball edges towards slip but falls short.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/1 after 7 overs

Over Summary 0 0 W 0 0 0; IND 9/1 after 7 overs; Kohli 0 (2)  Jaiswal 7 (23);  Southee continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Kohli leaves his first ball
 
Ball 3 - Rohit Sharnma clean bowled by Southee.
 
Ball 2 - Another good length delivery blocked by Rohit
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma departs cheaply!

Rohit Sharma clean bowled by Tim Southee as he misjudges an inswinger by Southee.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 9/0 after 6 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 2 0 0; IND 9/0 after 6 overs; Rohit 2 (13)  Jaiswal 7 (23); Henry continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Jaiswal blocks the final delivery.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Good flick towards deep cover as he runs a couple of runs.
 
Ball 3 - Jaiswal blocks the ball coming right at the abdomen.
 
Ball 2 - Another brilliant ball which beats Jaiswal towards the off.
 
Ball 1 - Henry comes in with his proper length swinging ball. Left by Jaiswal.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 7/0 after 5 overs

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 7/0 after 5 overs; Rohit 2 (13)  Jaiswal 5 (17); Southee continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Southee ends with another maiden over.
 
Ball 5 - Southee maintaining his length with Rohit not keen on rushing into things.
 
Ball 4 - Another outswinger beats Rohit and goes past him.
 
Ball 3 - Ball hits Rohit's pads but is too high for an appeal.
 
Ball 2 - Another outswinger to Rohit as tries to hit it towarss covers but misses. No run.
 
Ball 1 - A good leave by Rohit as the ball whizzes close to the off stump.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 7/0 after 4 overs

Over Summary 0 0 1 0 0 0; IND 7/0 after 4 overs; Rohit 2 (7)  Jaiswal 5 (16); Henry continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Another LBW shout by Henry against Jaiswal but no review from Latham this time.
 
Ball 4 - jaiswal blocks the short ball.
 
Ball 3 - Rohit knicks it towards fine leg for a single
 
Ball 2 - Good defense by Rohit on the inswinging delivery
 
Ball 1 - New Zealand take a review after the ball hits Rohit's pad. Umpire's call saves the skipper.

1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 6/0 after 3 overs

Over Summary 2 0 0 0 0 2; IND 6/0 after 3 overs; Rohit 1 (5)  Jaiswal 5 (14); Southee continues the attack

Ball 6 - Jaiswal Jaiswal manages to get it past deep back point but gets only 2 in the end.

Ball 5 - Dot ball

Ball 4 - jaiswal tries to hit it towards deep cover but misses the ball by a whisker.

Ball 3 - Similar delivery by Southee which gets the same reaction to it by Jaiswal.

Ball 2 - Southee with an inswinger that if left well by the opener

Ball 1 - Jaiswal hits Southee towards long off and takes a couple of runs.
On Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Tom Latham-led side at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Team India go into the 1st Test with 2 changes to their playing 11 from 2nd Test against Bangladesh as Shubman Gill and Akash Deep are replaced by Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav. Gill misses out the tie due to neck stiffness while Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced as the third spinner in the side considering the conditions in Bengaluru. Rohit and Co. would be looking forward to make up for lost time after the first day was washed out due to heavy rain.
Revised Session Timings, Day 2
  • Morning session: 9:15 -11:30
  • Afternoon session: 12:10 - 14:25
  • Evening session: 14:45 - 16:45
Bengaluru weather update: The conditions will remain overcast in Bengaluru with chances of rain interrupting the proceedings possible yet again.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11:  Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live score and match updates here

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

