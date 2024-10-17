India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rain stops play in Bengaluru; IND 13/3

On Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Tom Latham-led side at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Team India go into the 1st Test with 2 changes to their playing 11 from 2nd Test against Bangladesh as Shubman Gill and Akash Deep are replaced by Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav. Gill misses out the tie due to neck stiffness while Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced as the third spinner in the side considering the conditions in Bengaluru. Rohit and Co. would be looking forward to make up for lost time after the first day was washed out due to heavy rain.

Revised Session Timings, Day 2

Morning session: 9:15 -11:30

Afternoon session: 12:10 - 14:25

Evening session: 14:45 - 16:45

Bengaluru weather update: The conditions will remain overcast in Bengaluru with chances of rain interrupting the proceedings possible yet again.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

