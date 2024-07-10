Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Delhivery Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Delhivery Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 236.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 522.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45237 shares

Rajesh Exports Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 236.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 522.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45237 shares. The stock lost 1.04% to Rs.388.25. Volumes stood at 45919 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd witnessed volume of 5.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34128 shares. The stock increased 10.33% to Rs.316.10. Volumes stood at 13186 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd clocked volume of 12.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91800 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.909.85. Volumes stood at 33994 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 43.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.91% to Rs.93.10. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd saw volume of 91959 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15181 shares. The stock increased 2.12% to Rs.2,148.50. Volumes stood at 16222 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Why did Denmark ban these spicy noodles from South Korea? Explained

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 2L ex-gratia to kin of deceased in Unnao bus accident, Rs 50K to injured

Ram Mandir tableau to be highlight at FIA's India Day parade in NYC

Assam flood situation improves marginally, 1.7 mn affected in 26 districts

Trump attacks VP Kamala Harris, raises questions on her competence

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story