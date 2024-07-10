Volumes soar at Delhivery Ltd counter

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 236.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 522.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45237 shares

Rajesh Exports Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 July 2024.

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 236.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 522.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45237 shares. The stock lost 1.04% to Rs.388.25. Volumes stood at 45919 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd witnessed volume of 5.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34128 shares. The stock increased 10.33% to Rs.316.10. Volumes stood at 13186 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd clocked volume of 12.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 91800 shares. The stock lost 0.80% to Rs.909.85. Volumes stood at 33994 shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd witnessed volume of 43.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.91% to Rs.93.10. Volumes stood at 3.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd saw volume of 91959 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15181 shares. The stock increased 2.12% to Rs.2,148.50. Volumes stood at 16222 shares in the last session.

