Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Emami Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2025.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares. The stock gained 7.83% to Rs.4,202.70. Volumes stood at 40482 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 62.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.43% to Rs.578.70. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 59.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.08% to Rs.1,074.90. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 60.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.307.80. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 78.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.920.00. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.