Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares
Emami Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2025.
eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares. The stock gained 7.83% to Rs.4,202.70. Volumes stood at 40482 shares in the last session.
Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 62.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.43% to Rs.578.70. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 59.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.08% to Rs.1,074.90. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 60.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.307.80. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 78.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.920.00. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app