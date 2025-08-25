Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares

Emami Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 August 2025.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 8.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55044 shares. The stock gained 7.83% to Rs.4,202.70. Volumes stood at 40482 shares in the last session.

Emami Ltd witnessed volume of 62.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.43% to Rs.578.70. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 59.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.08% to Rs.1,074.90. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd witnessed volume of 60.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.85% to Rs.307.80. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 78.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.18% to Rs.920.00. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

P N C Rajasthan Highways Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story