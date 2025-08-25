Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.19% to Rs 20.48 crore

Net profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 29.36% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.19% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.4816.2324.3720.705.003.364.753.193.042.35

