Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vikas Telecom Pvt declined 11.21% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 209.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

