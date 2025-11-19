Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Emami Ltd recorded volume of 3.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15735 shares

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 November 2025.

Emami Ltd recorded volume of 3.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 20.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15735 shares. The stock lost 0.34% to Rs.517.25. Volumes stood at 8386 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd saw volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10125 shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.1,746.00. Volumes stood at 6534 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd registered volume of 18331 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1222 shares. The stock rose 1.72% to Rs.1,116.05. Volumes stood at 625 shares in the last session. Waaree Energies Ltd recorded volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43774 shares. The stock lost 3.83% to Rs.3,157.50. Volumes stood at 58095 shares in the last session. Latent View Analytics Ltd notched up volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47341 shares. The stock rose 6.07% to Rs.498.75. Volumes stood at 31864 shares in the last session.