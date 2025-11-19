Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a Letter of Award from Visakhapatnam Port Authority for Manning, Operation, Maintenance and Complete Technical Management of contractor Owned 01 No. ASTDS-GTTP Tug.

The said order is valued at Rs. 384.33 crore including taxes to be executed over a period of 15 years.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

