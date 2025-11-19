Baromters pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,950 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks erased all the early losses and traded with modest gains in the morning trade. Markets remained volatile, fluctuating between gains and losses due to mixed global cues.

The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. IT shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 223.52 points or 0.26% to 84,896.54. The Nifty 50 index gained 56.85 points or 0.22% to 25,960.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,640 shares rose and 2,010 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

New Listings: Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India were currently trading at Rs 512.45 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.08% as compared with the issue price of Rs 397. The stock was listed at Rs 498, exhibiting a premium of 25.44% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 517 and a low of 497.95. On the BSE, over 46.93 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index surged 2.11% to 36,732.85. The index declined 1.10% in the past trading session.

Persistent Systems (up 2.92%), Infosys (up 2.48%), LTIMindtree (up 2.21%), Coforge (up 1.91%), HCL Technologies (up 1.49%), Mphasis (up 1.36%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.24%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.24%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.95%) and Wipro (up 0.59%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Ceinsys Tech hit an upper limit of 5% after the company has received a work order worth Rs 1.86 crore from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC). K.P. Energy (KPE) rallied 5.46% after the company has entered into an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Inox Wind (IWL), part of the INOXGFL Group, to jointly develop wind projects across multiple states in India.