Volumes soar at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 81.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 173.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46994 shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2024.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 81.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 173.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46994 shares. The stock slipped 3.54% to Rs.4,401.25. Volumes stood at 59588 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd notched up volume of 28530 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12689 shares. The stock rose 7.77% to Rs.931.00. Volumes stood at 11799 shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd recorded volume of 3.81 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.51% to Rs.445.75. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71497 shares. The stock increased 2.41% to Rs.1,112.50. Volumes stood at 79217 shares in the last session.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd witnessed volume of 11806 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6423 shares. The stock increased 4.97% to Rs.740.45. Volumes stood at 8398 shares in the last session.

