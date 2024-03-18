Board of Poonawalla Fincorp announces change in directorate

At meeting held on 18 March 2024

The Board of Poonawalla Fincorp at its meeting held on 18 March 2024 has approved the appointment of Arvind Kapil (DIN: 10429289) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a period of five years effective from 24 June 2024.

Early retirement of Abhay Bhutada (DIN: 03330542) as Managing Director of the Company effective from close of business hour 23 June 2024, and to continue as Non-Executive Director on the Board of Poonawalla Fincorp.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News