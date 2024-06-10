IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2024.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd tumbled 8.91% to Rs 70.26 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 122.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 228.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd crashed 8.28% to Rs 426.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77784 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 4.04% to Rs 3695.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17232 shares in the past one month.

Eureka Forbes Ltd fell 3.99% to Rs 446. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd shed 3.91% to Rs 5217. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25424 shares in the past one month.

