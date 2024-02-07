Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 19.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.52% to Rs.1,803.30. Volumes stood at 1.63 lakh shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd notched up volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34054 shares. The stock rose 2.98% to Rs.2,163.65. Volumes stood at 76234 shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd recorded volume of 31.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.23% to Rs.669.35. Volumes stood at 6.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd witnessed volume of 23.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.03% to Rs.3,097.45. Volumes stood at 2.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd clocked volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9631 shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.5,392.20. Volumes stood at 12293 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Volumes spurt at Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 13.66% in the December 2023 quarter

MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.97% in the December 2023 quarter

AIA Engineering consolidated net profit declines 20.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Lakshmi Finance &amp; Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 279.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story