Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, BEML Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 September 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 287.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 98.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.55% to Rs.723.15. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd saw volume of 98.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.50% to Rs.161.65. Volumes stood at 6.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Copper Ltd witnessed volume of 285.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.40% to Rs.271.94. Volumes stood at 53.14 lakh shares in the last session.

BEML Ltd saw volume of 21.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.72% to Rs.4,364.30. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

GMR Airports Ltd saw volume of 763.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 168.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.07% to Rs.88.18. Volumes stood at 973.96 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

