Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 0.93%

Nifty Metal index ended up 0.93% at 9883.6 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd jumped 12.66%, Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 3.74% and Vedanta Ltd rose 3.02%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 0.71% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.43% to close at 25114 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.44% to close at 81904.7 today.

