Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 539.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, L T Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 March 2026.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 539.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.84% to Rs.292.60. Volumes stood at 16.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 21.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45930 shares. The stock increased 8.37% to Rs.1,619.00. Volumes stood at 32686 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 485.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.86% to Rs.148.18. Volumes stood at 24.04 lakh shares in the last session. Elecon Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 16.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.413.15. Volumes stood at 2.15 lakh shares in the last session. L T Foods Ltd registered volume of 442.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64.64 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.46% to Rs.415.25. Volumes stood at 464.25 lakh shares in the last session.