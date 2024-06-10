Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Mphasis Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Mphasis Ltd recorded volume of 331.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 59.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.60 lakh shares

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2024.

Volumes stood at 13.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 31.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.16% to Rs.555.85. Volumes stood at 88812 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd recorded volume of 58.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.71% to Rs.789.00. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 8.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75111 shares. The stock rose 8.97% to Rs.1,488.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 29.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.60% to Rs.646.75. Volumes stood at 6.52 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

