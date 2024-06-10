Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infra spurts after arm incorporates Reliance EV

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure surged 9.84% to Rs 184.25 after the company's subsidiary, Reliance Velocity (RVL) incorporated Reliance EV Private (REVPL) on 6 June 2024.

RVL incorporated REVPL with authorized and paid-up share capital Rs 1,00,000 comprising of 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 per share.

The company has incorporated REVPL for automobiles and related activities. The main objective of new subsidiary is to manufacture, deal, in vehicles of every description and components for transport and conveyance using any nature of fuel.

Reliance-Infra is an infrastructure company, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail and airport in the infrastructure space and in the defence sector.

On a consolidated basis, Reliance Infra reported net loss of Rs 220.58 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 2,705.31 crore in Q4 FY23. Net sales jumped 11.9% to Rs 4,685.96 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

