Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 April 2025.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 264.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.88% to Rs.83.74. Volumes stood at 7.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 44.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.69% to Rs.422.40. Volumes stood at 1.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd registered volume of 184.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.32% to Rs.3,016.60. Volumes stood at 60.4 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94606 shares. The stock gained 4.97% to Rs.1,468.90. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 11.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.62% to Rs.993.90. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

