Record date is 27 April 2025

Maharashtra Scooters has fixed 27 June 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend of Rs 30 per share and special dividend of Rs 30 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The dividend will be paid on or around 27-28 July 2025.

