Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15913 shares

CSB Bank Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 December 2024.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15913 shares. The stock gained 9.36% to Rs.733.20. Volumes stood at 8396 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 82401 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9441 shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.329.00. Volumes stood at 7553 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76884 shares. The stock gained 4.35% to Rs.228.00. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 13784 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4054 shares. The stock gained 4.49% to Rs.1,661.90. Volumes stood at 6250 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

RailTel Corp bags work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

CRISIL Ratings upgrades rating outlook of Supreme Petrochem to 'positive'

Sun Pharma inks pact with UCSF and Tiller Therapeutics

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO ends with 52.70x subscription

Home First Finance Company India allots 3.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 34156 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11215 shares. The stock rose 1.10% to Rs.6,051.40. Volumes stood at 32809 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 81,150; Nifty at 24,500; Oil, Financials, FMCG drag most

SBI Clerk 2024: Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

Security vulnerabilities hinder AI adoption in India: Deloitte report

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Play resumes as India look to avoid follow-on

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story