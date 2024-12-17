Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15913 shares

CSB Bank Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 December 2024.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15913 shares. The stock gained 9.36% to Rs.733.20. Volumes stood at 8396 shares in the last session.

CSB Bank Ltd recorded volume of 82401 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9441 shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.329.00. Volumes stood at 7553 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 3.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76884 shares. The stock gained 4.35% to Rs.228.00. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 13784 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4054 shares. The stock gained 4.49% to Rs.1,661.90. Volumes stood at 6250 shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 34156 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11215 shares. The stock rose 1.10% to Rs.6,051.40. Volumes stood at 32809 shares in the last session.

