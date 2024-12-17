RailTel Corp bags work order from Central Warehousing Corporation

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received the work order from Central Warehousing Corporation for works amounting to Rs 37.99 crore.

The scope of the project involves supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of CCTV cameras. The contract has to be executed by 16 May 2025.

RailTel a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 6.58% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 72.64 crore on 40.78% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 843.49 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 445.81 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

