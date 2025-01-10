Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Healthcare stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 964.5 points or 2.15% at 43811.25 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 7.8%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 5.86%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 4.99%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 4.86%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 4.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 4.73%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 4.73%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.51%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.96%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 3.96%).

On the other hand, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (up 2.24%), Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 1.49%), and NGL Fine Chem Ltd (up 1.19%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 973.4 or 1.8% at 53047.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 240.03 points or 1.54% at 15344.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.8 points or 0.12% at 23497.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 42.96 points or 0.06% at 77577.25.

On BSE,909 shares were trading in green, 2979 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

