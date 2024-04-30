Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
SBFC Finance Ltd recorded volume of 737.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.82 lakh shares

JM Financial Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 April 2024.

SBFC Finance Ltd recorded volume of 737.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.71% to Rs.88.25. Volumes stood at 66.23 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd clocked volume of 254.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.02% to Rs.88.85. Volumes stood at 22.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd recorded volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20804 shares. The stock gained 9.96% to Rs.6,825.25. Volumes stood at 35680 shares in the last session.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd clocked volume of 5.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61816 shares. The stock gained 5.06% to Rs.507.95. Volumes stood at 73070 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd registered volume of 19.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.51% to Rs.1,235.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

