Information Technology stocks slide

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 68.88 points or 0.2% at 34364.01 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 4.51%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.91%),R Systems International Ltd (down 1.92%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.74%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Black Box Ltd (down 1.72%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.51%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.45%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.31%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.2%).

On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 9.71%), Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (up 6.44%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 263.61 or 0.35% at 74934.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 92.45 points or 0.41% at 22735.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 304.15 points or 0.64% at 47574.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 137.38 points or 0.97% at 14305.3.

On BSE,2044 shares were trading in green, 1688 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

