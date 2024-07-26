Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes soar at Sobha Ltd counter

Jul 26 2024
Adani Total Gas Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 July 2024.

Sobha Ltd recorded volume of 51.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 420.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12320 shares. The stock lost 3.11% to Rs.1,804.60. Volumes stood at 11282 shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd registered volume of 4.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55066 shares. The stock rose 0.40% to Rs.884.95. Volumes stood at 51362 shares in the last session.

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 97608 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19813 shares. The stock lost 2.66% to Rs.1,682.00. Volumes stood at 3017 shares in the last session.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd notched up volume of 47.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.26% to Rs.31.92. Volumes stood at 12.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43634 shares. The stock slipped 1.02% to Rs.1,465.00. Volumes stood at 10911 shares in the last session.

Jul 26 2024

