Barometers trade near day's high; metal shares advance

At 13:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 580.11 points or 0.72% to 80,615.87. The Nifty 50 index advanced 197.30 points or 0.81% to 24,606.35.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 1.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.94%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,597 shares rose and 964 shares fell. A total of 132 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Sanstar were currently trading at Rs 113.90 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 19.89% as compared with the issue price of Rs 95.
The scrip was listed at Rs 106.40, exhibiting a premium of 12% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 116.40 and a low of 106.40. On the BSE, over 31.23 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Result today:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (up 2.12%), CIPLA (up 2.34%), City Union Bank (down 1.10%), Equitas Small Finance Bank (down 1.08%), GMDC (down 0.23%), Interglobe Aviation (up 1.54%), IndusInd Bank (up 0.69%), Intellect Design Arena (up 0.20%), Kaynes Technology (up 0.75%), KEC International (down 0.62%), KFin Technologies (up 1.03%), Latent View Analytics (up 1.65%), Laxmi Organics Industries (down 0.48%), Nuvama Wealth Management (up 1.66%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.96%), Piramal Pharma (up 0.87%), Punjab and Sind Bank (up 4.56%), Sanofi India (up 0.96%), Shriram Finance (up 2.51%), and TTK Prestige (up 0.64%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index added 2.07% to 9,337.35. The index declined 1.09% in the past trading session.
Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.17%), Vedanta (up 2.96%), NMDC (up 2.88%), JSW Steel (up 2.4%) and Tata Steel (up 2.25%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.22%), Welspun Corp (up 2.11%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.03%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.83%) and National Aluminium Company (up 1.58%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mahanagar Gas added 1.90% after the companys consolidated revenue increased 1.5% to Rs 1,590 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,567 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit jumped 7.4% to Rs 285 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 265 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
United Breweries declined 2.33%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 173 crore, up 27.5% as compared with Rs 136 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue jumped 10.8% YoY to Rs 2,475 crore in Q1 FY25.
Glenmark Life Sciences shed 0.41%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 17.7% YoY to Rs 111 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 135 crore. Revenue fell 1.8% to Rs 589 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 578 crore in Q1 FY24.
