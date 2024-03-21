Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 18826 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3668 shares

SRF Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 March 2024.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 18826 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3668 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.6,787.95. Volumes stood at 1949 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 14442 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6623 shares. The stock gained 1.68% to Rs.2,501.95. Volumes stood at 2468 shares in the last session.

Graphite India Ltd saw volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95825 shares. The stock increased 6.35% to Rs.625.55. Volumes stood at 73527 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd witnessed volume of 2563 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1619 shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.3,436.95. Volumes stood at 2506 shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd clocked volume of 22855 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14577 shares. The stock gained 3.03% to Rs.4,177.15. Volumes stood at 16664 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

