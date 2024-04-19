Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd counter

Volumes soar at TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 113.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.77 lakh shares

Timken India Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 113.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.89% to Rs.185.90. Volumes stood at 11.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61822 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.3,065.00. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd clocked volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.54% to Rs.1,996.85. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.1,112.45. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 67.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.82% to Rs.1,068.10. Volumes stood at 110.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

TVS Supply Chain's Australian arm to pay AUD 6 mn for settling certain disputes

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes soar at J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

British Pound Holds Above $1.24 Mark; UK Retail Sales Stagnates In March

Board of Premier Explosives approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr

Auto stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks slide

Information Technology shares slide

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story