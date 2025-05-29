Volumes soar at Welspun Corp Ltd counter

Welspun Corp Ltd recorded volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21135 shares

MMTC Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 May 2025.

Welspun Corp Ltd recorded volume of 4.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21135 shares. The stock gained 8.75% to Rs.885.05. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd notched up volume of 89.81 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.87% to Rs.77.64. Volumes stood at 68.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd registered volume of 6.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84553 shares. The stock rose 4.87% to Rs.216.50. Volumes stood at 33153 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 85325 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13344 shares. The stock increased 0.88% to Rs.1,391.50. Volumes stood at 10883 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd registered volume of 3.72 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64598 shares. The stock slipped 1.41% to Rs.417.35. Volumes stood at 72849 shares in the last session.

