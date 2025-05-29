Tata Elxsi showcases Battery Aadhaar at the Battery Summit 2025

Tata Elxsi showcased the technology demonstrator of Battery Aadhaar at the Battery Summit 2025, organised by the World Resources Institute (WRI) India. This demonstration formed part of a consortium-led initiative aligned with India's ambitions for sustainable mobility and circular energy systems. The initiative was supported under the UNEP-led programme 'Electrifying Mobility in Cities', coordinated by NITI Aayog and the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

Tata Elxsi, along with leading consortium partnersincluding Tata Motors, Tata AutoComp Systems (TACO), IIT Kharagpur, WRI, LOHUM Cleantech, NUNAM Technologies, and Oorja Energypresented the Battery Aadhaar concept to Hon'ble Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and key government stakeholders as an end-to end Indian battery ecosystem enabler.

Battery Aadhaar represents a national effort to provide batteries with secure, digital identities, enabling traceability, regulatory alignment, and lifecycle transparencyfrom raw material sourcing to second-life usage and recycling. By capturing key lifecycle data such as manufacturer identity, usage history, and material composition, Battery Aadhaar helps prevent unsafe reuse, non compliance, and environmental risk.

Built on Tata Elxsi's MOBIUS+ platform, the solution integrates blockchain-backed traceability, dynamic data flows, and automated compliance reporting. Through MOBIUS+, Tata Elxsi is enabling the foundation for a trusted, digital, and transparent battery ecosystem in India.

