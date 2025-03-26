Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 2120 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 376 shares

Siemens Ltd, Exide Industries Ltd, NCC Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 March 2025.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd clocked volume of 2120 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock gained 6.53% to Rs.12,771.25. Volumes stood at 144 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 37880 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8895 shares. The stock gained 7.07% to Rs.5,481.30. Volumes stood at 10304 shares in the last session.

Exide Industries Ltd notched up volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.40% to Rs.365.25. Volumes stood at 87214 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd saw volume of 13.22 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.18% to Rs.215.05. Volumes stood at 2.6 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 4.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.73% to Rs.511.00. Volumes stood at 11.96 lakh shares in the last session.

