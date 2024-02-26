Volumes spurt at Alkem Laboratories Ltd counter

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 17.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 February 2024.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 17.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.57% to Rs.5,064.95. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd clocked volume of 10.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.31% to Rs.431.10. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd recorded volume of 120.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.02% to Rs.527.25. Volumes stood at 53.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 6.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.63% to Rs.998.00. Volumes stood at 86933 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 20772 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5836 shares. The stock dropped 1.25% to Rs.16,504.80. Volumes stood at 25075 shares in the last session.

