Thinkink Picturez Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd, Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd and V R Films & Studios Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2024.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 78.06 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 67.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd tumbled 11.09% to Rs 76.02. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd lost 8.32% to Rs 87.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21344 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd fell 6.54% to Rs 3.43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

V R Films & Studios Ltd plummeted 6.46% to Rs 34. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35447 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

