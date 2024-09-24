Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 166.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6599 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 September 2024.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 166.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6599 shares. The stock rose 11.30% to Rs.7,510.35. Volumes stood at 7924 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 98.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.47% to Rs.375.30. Volumes stood at 8.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd saw volume of 31.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.67% to Rs.1,064.40. Volumes stood at 11.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 40.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.50% to Rs.866.05. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd saw volume of 1033.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 152.55 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.39% to Rs.214.51. Volumes stood at 172.29 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

