Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India unveils its Mobile Cancer Screening Unit at AIG Hospitals

Granules India unveils its Mobile Cancer Screening Unit at AIG Hospitals

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Granules India unveiled its Mobile Cancer Screening Unit at AIG Hospitals. This initiative, spearheaded by the Granules Trust in partnership with Asian Medical Foundation, UC Breast Foundation and AIG Hospitals aims to enhance cancer detection and treatment in underserved communities.

The state-of-the-art mobile unit "Breast Health Express," brings advanced medical technology directly to communities in need. Equipped with cuttiedge mammography and ultrasound capabilities, as well as facilities for essential health checks such as haemoglobin, blood pressure, and glucose levels, this mobile clinic marks a major advancement in equitable and accessible healthcare. By offering these critical services and free medicine distribution, the initiative seeks to revolutionize cancer screening, with a particular emphasis on early breast cancer detection.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Timed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Breast Health Express aligns seamlessly with the global focus on breast cancer prevention and early detection. The mobile unit is set to commence operations in and around Hyderabad, with plans to expand to additional districts of Telangana in the coming months

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit fresh record high; Sensex at 85,100, Nifty tests 26,000

OYO estimates Ebidta to cross Rs 2,000 cr in FY26 with Motel 6 acquisition

Nippon Steel's Mori asks United Steelworkers leadership to come to table

LIVE: HC rejects CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's approval for probe in MUDA case

China's central bank unveils broad stimulus measures to revive economy

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story