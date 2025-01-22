Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39088 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, India Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 January 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39088 shares. The stock rose 4.76% to Rs.2,074.45. Volumes stood at 24101 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd registered volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29300 shares. The stock rose 4.48% to Rs.11,280.95. Volumes stood at 20940 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd notched up volume of 27.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.24% to Rs.2,128.80. Volumes stood at 7.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 11.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.90% to Rs.549.75. Volumes stood at 80065 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd clocked volume of 94.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.36% to Rs.319.40. Volumes stood at 15.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power shares fall

Real Estate shares slide

HDFC Bank jumps after Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 16,821 cr

LTIMindtree renews partnership with Association of American Medical Colleges

Barometers trade with significant gains; pharma shares in demand

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story